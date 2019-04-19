Parishioners at San Fernando Cathedral reenact the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Thousands of spectators converged in downtown San Antonio today for a longtime Good Friday tradition.

The Passion Play started at 10 Friday morning with a prayer service and a reenactment of the trial of Jesus Christ at Milam Park across from Market Square.

Participants wearing period clothing then walked to Main Plaza as the actor portraying Jesus carried a large cross. Men dressed as Roman soldiers jeered Jesus and pretended to whip him as he struggled to hold the cross, falling along the way. The Bible says Simon of Cyrene picked up the cross when Jesus of Nazareth could no longer carry it. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller played the role of Simon and carried the large cross part of the way to San Fernando Cathedral.

The reenactment of the Crucifixion in front of the cathedral is so realistic, some spectators are drawn to tears.