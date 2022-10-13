Parkland Killer Isn’t Only One Needing Life Sentence

He didn’t come out of nowhere and kill 17 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas.

Now he’s sentenced to life without parole, a decision not everyone agrees with.

We can debate the death penalty and whether, if we have one, he merits it.

But it’s beyond debate that he came out of a series of flawed, toxic, dangerous, and most of all, stupid policies—all designed to make the education establishment look better, and fool the parents and public as to the real state of school safety.

From the Obama DOE on down, schools just needed to LOOK safer, not be safer. It meant covering over the many warning signs of kids like this one, so that statistics for school violence looked gaudier.

He came out of that—all of that.