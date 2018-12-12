Parts of the Hill Country could see snow, increased fire danger Thursday
By Dennis Foley
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 4:35 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Hill Country and parts of South-Central Texas could be facing several weather threats Thursday and Thursday night.

The National Weather Service says a Wind Advisory will be in effect Thursday.  Sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected.  Gustier winds are expected in Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Rio Grande Plains, western Hill Country, and Winter Garden Regions.

The region could also see a mix of rain and snow Thursday night, though that threat will primarily be well north of San Antonio in Llano and Burnet counties.  Trace to 1 inch of snow accumulation possible on mainly grassy and elevated surface in Llano and Burnet counties. A rain/snow mix could also occur across portions of Kerr, Gillespie, Blanco, western Travis, and western and northern Williamson counties with little to no accumulation expected.

