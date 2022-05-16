      Weather Alert

Passenger, cargo trains collide in Spain; 1 killed, 85 hurt

Associated Press
May 16, 2022 @ 1:33pm

MADRID (AP) — A cargo train smashed into a rush-hour passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, killing an engineer and injuring 85 people, Spanish authorities and the regional rail company said. Emergency crews said they were helping to evacuate about 100 people on the passenger train.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) some 10 miles from Barcelona, the capital of the northeastern region, rail company FGC said in a statement.

The cargo train carrying potash derailed as it came into the Sant Boi station in northeastern Spain. It then smashed into the front of the passenger train, which that was pulling out of the station, killing the engineer, the FGC said.

TAGS
Spain
Popular Posts
Man shot while delivering food to his girlfriend's home on San Antonio's West side
Police investigate fatal shooting outside San Antonio sports bar
Cibolo Police warning residents of dangerous new social media trend
She Helped KTSA Sound Like San Antonio
Three arrested when Bexar County Deputies break up illegal gambling operation
Connect With Us Listen To Us On