Passenger charged with groping, punching flight attendants

Associated Press
Aug 3, 2021 @ 6:05pm

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say an Ohio man was arrested in Florida over the weekend after being accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male flight attendant during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami. Miami-Dade police say 22-year-old Maxwell Berry was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery. Police say Berry had two drinks while on the Frontier Airlines flight and ordered another drink. After the confrontation with the flight attendants, police say Berry was restrained to a seat with tape and a

This booking image provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, who was arrested Saturday, July 21, 2021, at Miami International Airport and charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, according to a Miami-Dade police report. Berry is accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male flight attendant during a flight from Philadelphia to Miami, officials said. (Miami-Dade Police Department via AP)

seatbelt extender.

 

