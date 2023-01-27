Passenger dead, driver in hospital after van crashes into big rig

Squad car focusing on the flashing red lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is dead and the driver of a van is hurt after a head-on collision with a big rig.

Police say the crash happened near Bulverde Road and Wurzbach Parkway on Friday at around 7 a.m.

Investigators say the van veered across a median and into oncoming traffic, but they do not know why.

The passenger in the van was killed at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details are available, but police say the investigation is ongoing.