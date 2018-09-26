Passengers trust pilots who speak like Californians more than those with Texas accents

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Passengers have the least confidence in pilots with Texas accents.

The findings come from a survey done by low budget flight website, JetCost, which asked 4,207 Americans as part of its research, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Just over half of the respondents said a pilot’s accent affected their confidence in his or her ability to safely fly the plane.

The most trusted accents were Upper Midwestern, Southern Californian, Great Lakes area, British and Eastern New England.

The least trusted accents were Texan, New York, general American, Central Canadian and Southwestern U.S.

It should be noted that Chesley Sullenberger is a Texas native and Tammie Jo Shults, the pilot of the Southwest Airlines engine explosion earlier this year, lives in the San Antonio area.