Passport wait tops 3 months

Associated Press
Jul 15, 2021 @ 4:22am

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports.

The State Department says the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. That’s because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic that caused extreme disruptions to the process at domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates.

A department official says a backlog of 1.5 to 2 million applications means that applications submitted now probably will not be issued until the fall.

