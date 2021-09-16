Past due? SAWS will start disconnecting services in October, approved new payment plan option

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System’s moratorium on disconnecting service expires in October and the utility wants to help customers get back on track.
More than 47,000 accounts are past due and in danger of losing service on October 1. The combined past due total is more than $53 million, SAWS Vice President of Customer Experience Mary Bailey said Tuesday.
Officials said less than 12% of customers with past-due accounts have enrolled in any available payment plan options.
The utility approved a new COVID-19 relief plan to aid customers with past due balances under $2,000 to enroll in a 48-month payment plan. The plan has customers pay for the current month’s service in addition to a percentage of the past-due balance.
Bailey said that once customers pay off 37.5% of past-due totals, the remaining balance will be written off.