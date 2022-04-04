      Weather Alert

Pastor at Boerne Church killed in crash in Louisiana

Don Morgan
Apr 4, 2022 @ 5:18am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A church in Boerne is mourning the loss of their Pastor who has been killed in a car crash in Louisiana.

Police are reporting that 52 year old Warren Beemer of Fair Oaks ranch, was driving his Mini Cooper East on IH-10 when he rear ended an 18 wheeler that was stopped in traffic.

The crash happened just after 6 P.M. Friday in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Beemer was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital in the area.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Beemer was a pastor at the Healing Place Church in Boerne. His funeral is scheduled for Thursday at the Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge at 11 A.M. A memorial service will happen in San Antonio at a date that will be announced soon.

