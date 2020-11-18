      Weather Alert

Pastor John Hagee recovering from COVID-19 says Jesus is the vaccine

Elizabeth Ruiz
Nov 18, 2020 @ 3:01pm
Cornerstone Pastor John Hagee returns to Cornerstone after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and double pneumonia Nov. 15, 2020/Photo-Screen Grab-Cornerstone Church Livestream

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – After testing positive for COVID-19 in October and spending 15 days in the hospital, Pastor John Hagee participated in services that were livestreamed last Sunday at Cornerstone Church.

I spent 15 days in the hospital with double pneumonia and I’m still supposed to be home gasping for air,” Hagee told the congregation. “I’m sitting in this chair today as a testimonial to the healing power of Jesus Christ.”

The 80-year-old senior pastor and founder of Cornerstone Church tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“We have a vaccine.  The name is Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God,” said Hagee.  “Let him sweep through this country and heal the righteous who dare to ask for it.”

His son, Matt is the lead pastor at Cornerstone.

 

