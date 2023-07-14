KTSA KTSA Logo

Patrick Mahomes opens up about “being the villain” in NFL games

By CBS News
July 14, 2023 8:36AM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 

▶ Watch Video: Patrick Mahomes opens up about “being the villain” against rival NFL teams

Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP and the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, will sit down with CBS News’ Nate Burleson on Monday to talk about everything from football to fatherhood.

In an exclusive clip previewing their conversation, Mahomes said he loves “being the villain” when playing against NFL opponents.

While it’s “cool” to be the hero at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field, it’s “just as fun” to defeat division opponents on the road, Mahomes said.

“Both are great. But even though I hide the smile, I like being the villain sometimes,” Mahomes said.

The two-time Super Bowl champion has also been named the Most Valuable Player twice. In addition to his superstar status on the field, Mahomes, 27, is also a father of two. He and his wife Brittney Matthews share daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

A Netflix docuseries focusing on NFL quarterbacks also premiered this week. Mahomes is featured in the documentary as one of several quarterbacks sharing his journeys on and off the field.

