Patriots’ Kraft now wants jury trial on prostitution charge
By Associated Press
|
Mar 26, 2019 @ 4:30 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 05: Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrates on Cambridge street during the New England Patriots Victory Parade on February 05, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft now says he wants his misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution charge tried by a jury, not a judge.

Kraft’s attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday also waiving his arraignment, which had been scheduled for Thursday. His lawyers also reiterated his not guilty plea, which he made last month.

Kraft and 24 other men were charged in Palm Beach County as part of a multicounty crackdown on massage parlor prostitution. About 300 men are charged overall.

Prosecutors say Kraft was videotaped by police twice in January paying for sex with a woman at a Jupiter, Florida, massage parlor. If convicted, Kraft would face 100 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine. He could also get a year in jail, although that is unlikely.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Southwest 737 Max makes emergency landing in Orlando NASA nixes 1st all-female spacewalk due to suit-sizing issue Baltimore mayor’s $500K book deal draws intense criticism Single mom wins $153K in child support 50 years after divorce Jussie Smollett’s attorneys say all criminal charges dropped Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Comments