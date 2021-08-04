      Weather Alert

Patty Mills leaving San Antonio Spurs

Don Morgan
Aug 4, 2021 @ 4:40am
Spurs Point Guard Patty Mills/Screenshot-Spurs.com

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The last remaining member of the Spurs 2014 Championship team is leaving San Antonio.

Patty Mills is heading to the Brooklyn Nets.

In his decade with the Spurs, the Australian born Mills has played in over 600 games and has the team’s top free thrown percentage and is second to Manu Ginobli in three point shots.

His new deal with Brooklyn is 2 years, 12 million dollars.

DeMar DeRozen is also emptying out his locker at the AT&T Center.

He’s signed a 3 year deal with the Chicago Bulls worth 85 million dollars.

