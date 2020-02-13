      Weather Alert

Paul English, Willie Nelson’s longtime drummer, has died

Associated Press
Feb 13, 2020 @ 7:28am
Photo: Sean Rima/KTSA

By KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Willie Nelson says Nelson’s longtime drummer Paul English has died. He was 87.

Elaine Schock had no other details on English’s death.

English joined Nelson in 1966 and continued with him for most of his long career.

English earned a reputation for brandishing a firearm and engaging in off-stage scuffles that made him an outlaw sideman as tough as Nelson himself.

Nelson bragged on their escapades in a song called “Me and Paul” about their drinking and wild lifestyle on the road.

TAGS
Paul English dies Willie Nelson
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming