Paving project on IH-35 in Schertz scheduled to begin Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They’ll be laying a “hot mix” on IH-35 but your favorite club DJ has nothing to do with it.
Crews are going to begin milling and inlaying hot mix on the main lanes of IH-35 in Schertz.
The project begins Sunday, May 2, at 9 P.M. on 35 South between Schwab Road and FM 2252.
Once that side of the highway is done they will jump to the Northbound lanes.
The work will take place between 9 P.M. and 5 A.M. and is expected to last a couple of weeks, weather permitting.
There will be alternating lane closures while the paving project is underway so you can expect delays.