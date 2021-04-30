      Weather Alert

Paving project on IH-35 in Schertz scheduled to begin Sunday night

Don Morgan
Apr 30, 2021 @ 8:56am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They’ll be laying a “hot mix” on IH-35 but your favorite club DJ has nothing to do with it.

Crews are going to begin milling and inlaying hot mix on the main lanes of IH-35 in Schertz.

The project begins Sunday, May 2, at 9 P.M. on 35 South between Schwab Road and FM 2252.

Once that side of the highway is done they will jump to the Northbound lanes.

The work will take place between 9 P.M. and 5 A.M. and is expected to last a couple of weeks, weather permitting.

There will be alternating lane closures while the paving project is underway so you can expect delays.

 

