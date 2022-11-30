Paxton announces settlements of over $16 million from Experian and T-Mobile

Male hacker using keyboard to type a dangerous malware into bank system. Hacker Breaks into Corporate Data Servers from His Underground Hideout.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Settlements of more than $16 million dollars are now reached with Experian Data Corp., Experian Information solutions and T-Mobile.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Experian reported a data breach in September 2015 that impacted more than 15 million Americans who turned in credit applications with T-Mobile, an Experian client.

“These data breaches put millions of Americans’ privacy and personal information at risk, including nearly two million Texans. This settlement is an important step in ensuring that there is accountability,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to enforce Texas laws that require the safeguarding of consumers’ personal information.”

Paxton says in a release more than two million Texans were exposed in the breach, and the state of Texas will be getting $1.63 million dollars out of the announced settlements.

In addition to the funds paid to the states, Experian Information Solutions (EIS), T-Mobile, and Experian Data Corp. have agreed to compliance terms to strengthen consumer protections.