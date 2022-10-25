KTSA KTSA Logo

Paxton announces statewide election integrity team for midterm elections

By Christian Blood
October 25, 2022 10:52AM CDT
The Texas State Capitol Building in downtown Austin at Night. Built in 1882-1888 of distinctive sunset red granite.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — With two weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the creation of an election integrity team.

In a release, Governor Abbott says his statewide 2022 General Election Integrity Team is a concentrated effort consisting of numerous parts to ensure election accuracy and transparency.

“The foundation of our constitutional republic is a secure and transparent ballot,” said Attorney General Paxton. “It is why my office remains ever vigilant in defending the integrity of our elections. And it’s why I’m establishing a 2022 General Election Integrity Team.”

The 2022 General Election Integrity Team includes lawyers, investigators, support staff and other resources.

Early voting has begun in Texas and will continue through Friday, November 4.

Governor Abbott is also releasing a public service announcement ahead of the midterm elections, and you can read it by clicking here.

