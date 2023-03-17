Paxton calls on Biden to enforce immigration laws

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –Attorney General Ken Paxton testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Border Security on Thursday to discuss what he believes is a worsening border crisis and what he considers routine violations of the Constitution by the Biden Administration in refusing to enforce our immigration laws.

In his testimony, Attorney General Paxton said, “Since President Biden took office, Americans have watched in horror as the Federal government pursued a doctrine of open borders at any cost. This Administration routinely enacts immigration policies that violate the Constitution. Their agenda has enabled and emboldened drug cartels, worsening America’s epidemic of drug deaths. Their policies have enriched human traffickers by encouraging an influx of aliens to enter the country.”