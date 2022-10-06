Paxton claiming two wins in court over Biden Administration

The Texas State Capitol Building, as seen at angle from the complex’s grounds, in the city of Austin, Texas, USA.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is claiming two wins over the Biden Administration in U.S. District Court.

Paxton had sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for trying to force Texas to adopt new rules requiring bathroom, locker room, shower and pronoun usage based on self-perceived gender identity as opposed to biological sex.

The Attorney General also went after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) when that agency threatened to cut federal funding to states that prohibit sex-change procedures and also classify it as child abuse.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas struck down both Biden policies.

“The court decision’s is not only a win for the rule of law, but for the safety and protection of Texas children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Biden Administration’s attempts to radicalize federal law to track its woke political beliefs are beyond dangerous. I will continue to push back against these unlawful attempts to use federal agencies to normalize extremist positions that put millions of Texans at risk.”

The District Court ruled that the Administration’s implementation of these rules violated Title VII, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the EEOC’s own self-imposed procedural requirements.

It also stated that the rule issued by HHS was arbitrary and capricious. The Court stated in its ruling: “Case by case, category by category, controversy by controversy, Justice Gorsuch deferred judgement, stating Bostock decided only what Bostock decided . . . . Curiously, the Guidances imply and Defendants continue to argue that Bostock’s reach exceeds the grasp of its author . . . . Defendants . . . cannot rely on the words and reasoning of Bostock itself to explain why the Court prejudged what the Court expressly refused to prejudge.”