Paxton investigating multiple organizations for assisting invasion of illegal immigrants

Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022. - Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing violence or poverty in Central and South America attempt to cross the border into the United States in pursuit of the American dream. Many never make it. On June 27, around 53 migrants were found dead in and around a truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, in one of the worst disasters on the illegal migrant trail. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is responding to Governor Greg Abbott’s call for investigations into a number of non-government organizations who may be helping to expand the number illegal immigrants entering the United States.

Attorney General Paxton has sent notifications to three organizations to be investigated, each a recipient of Texas Bar Foundation funds:

The official Requests to Examine were sent as Attorney General Paxton acknowledges Governor Abbott’s increased efforts to stop illegal immigration into Texas.

“Biden and his allies have caused an invasion at the border and a crisis in the homeland. Not only has this Administration abdicated its duty to secure the border, but it has also actively encouraged an illegal invasion into the United States,” said Attorney General Paxton. “What’s more, it seems some Texas groups may be facilitating the invasion. I won’t tolerate it. I will stay firm in my duty and responsibility to serve and protect Texans from the fallout of these irresponsible parties,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton’s investigations also include the Texas Bar Foundation itself for possible involvement in the influx of migrants coming into Texas and the U.S. undocumented.

Governor Abbott demanded the investigations at a time when Title 42 coming to an end and only days after more than 2,600 illegal border crossings were reported in El Paso over a 24-hour time period on Sunday.