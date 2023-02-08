Paxton issues consumer alert to help inform Texans of their rights after last week’s ice storms 

Aerial view of Dallas homes and roads covered in a layer of snow with the sunrise in the distance. The 2021 winter storm dropped up to 10 inches of snow and saw temperatures dip as low as zero degrees.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has an Ice Storm Disaster Declaration in place for seven counties affected by recent winter storms, which has Attorney General Ken Paxton watching reports of price gouging.

Texans affected by the disaster are offered protections by state law. Attorney General Paxton is warning against some people or companies that might not be soliciting in good faith when it comes to debris pick-up or repair services.

Fact: Texans have a right to cancel a contract with a door-to-door salesmen up to three days after signing the contract. Door-to-door salesmen are also required by Texas law to inform you of that right and, if they do not, the contract may be voided. Attorney General Paxton says in a release you should not sign a contract that you have not fully read and understand completely.

You can get more information on choosing a contractor or business by clicking here. If you have questions regarding door-to-door salesmen, you can click here.