KTSA KTSA Logo

Paxton issues consumer alert to help inform Texans of their rights after last week’s ice storms 

By Christian Blood
February 8, 2023 2:03PM CST
Share
Paxton issues consumer alert to help inform Texans of their rights after last week’s ice storms 
Aerial view of Dallas homes and roads covered in a layer of snow with the sunrise in the distance. The 2021 winter storm dropped up to 10 inches of snow and saw temperatures dip as low as zero degrees.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has an Ice Storm Disaster Declaration in place for seven counties affected by recent winter storms, which has Attorney General Ken Paxton watching reports of price gouging.

Texans affected by the disaster are offered protections by state law. Attorney General Paxton is warning against some people or companies that might not be soliciting in good faith when it comes to debris pick-up or repair services.

Fact: Texans have a right to cancel a contract with a door-to-door salesmen up to three days after signing the contract. Door-to-door salesmen are also required by Texas law to inform you of that right and, if they do not, the contract may be voided. Attorney General Paxton says in a release you should not sign a contract that you have not fully read and understand completely.  

You can get more information on choosing a contractor or business by clicking here. If you have questions regarding door-to-door salesmen, you can click here.

You are advised to report any suspicious or fraudulent activity to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508 or by clicking here.   

More about:
Ken Paxton

Popular Posts

1

Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
2

Longtime San Antonio Sports Anchor Greg Simmons resigns
3

San Antonio TV sports anchor arrested on suspicion of DWI
4

National Weather Service: Locally Heavy Rainfall and Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday into early Wednesday
5

Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup