Paxton, Missouri AG, sue White House over border policy
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Texas Attorney General Kenneth Paxton (2nd R) speaks to members of the media as Texas Solicitor General Scott Keller (R) listens in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 18, 2016 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of United States v. Texas, which is challenging President Obama's 2014 executive actions on immigration - the Deferred Action for Children Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of American and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) programs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
(Texas News Radio) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration Tuesday requesting the White House reinstate the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols.
The attorneys general say it would reduce the ongoing crisis on the Mexican border.
The former policy had migrants seeking asylum “remain in Mexico” while their immigration cases are being processed. The two Republicans say reinstating the policy would greatly reduce the burden put on state and federal offices responsible for protecting the border.
The Migrant Protection Protocols were enacted in 2019 and rescinded shortly after President Joe Biden took office earlier this year.
“President Biden could immediately remedy the influx of crime pouring across our border by reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols. Dangerous criminals are taking advantage of the lapse in law enforcement and it’s resulting in human trafficking, smuggling, a plethora of violent crimes, and a massive, unprecedented burden on state and federal programs for which taxpayers must foot the bill,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We cannot allow this lawlessness to destroy our communities any longer. President Biden must act.”