Paxton petitions court to halt Biden Administration rule targeting pistol with stabilizing braces

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is seen on the podium before the ceremonial swearing-in of Steven Dettelbach as the second ATF Director to be confirmed by Congress at the ATF headquarters on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing a motion for a preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Paxton says, in a release, he wants to stop the ATF from imposing new, unlawful rules on pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. He says Americans have long used stabilizing braces for numerous reasons, including assistance for those who are disabled, preventing injury and ensuring the safe operation of pistols equipped in this fashion.

The ATF is accused of defining a pistol with a stabilizing brace as a “short-barreled rifle,” which Paxton says then forces a wider array of unlawful requirements, including the registration of firearms by law-abiding gun owners. According to Paxton, the rule itself is unconstitutional and illegal, as was the method by which the ATF instituted the new rule.

“I filed this lawsuit to ensure that pistol brace owners are protected from the anti-gun Left and the radical activists staffing Biden’s ATF,” said Attorney General Paxton. “As the case moves through our legal system, I am hopeful that the court will protect the Constitutional rights of Americans by issuing a preliminary injunction against this rule. The law is on our side. We will prevail in this battle against the Biden Administration’s war on the Second Amendment.”