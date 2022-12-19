Paxton Petitions the U.S. Supreme Court to protect Title 42, Abbott boosting resources at southern border

Columns of the United States Supreme Court with View of the Capitol in Washington DC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining numerous states in the U.S. in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s decision to strike down Title 42, which is expected to create a significant rise in the number of illegal aliens crossing the southern border.

Title 42 is a Trump-era rule that allowed the rapid expulsion of illegal aliens who may pose a health risk, but a district court judge in Washington, DC struck it down.

Separate from this effort, Attorney General Paxton successfully sued the Biden Administration over its attempt to end Title 42. In a release on Monday, Paxton says he is trying to protect that victory by joining the 19-state coalition.

The coalition says that by letting Title 42 expire on December 21, a massive influx of illegal aliens can be expected at border towns already overwhelmed by thousands of migrants.

“[F]ailure to grant a stay here will inflict massive irreparable harms on the States, particularly as the States ‘bear[] many of the consequences of unlawful immigration.’ Indeed, even California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared that the termination of Title 42 will ‘break[]’ California’s ability to handle the influx. That termination of Title 42 will cause enormous challenges is thus a view shared even by Federal Respondents’ own lawyers and the Administration’s most ardent supporters.”

In the event Title 42 does expire, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is making preparations to stop that expected increase in illegal border crossings, which includes increased assets along the border. Operation Lone Star remains in effect, and Governor Abbott met with Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer, DPS Director Steve McCraw, TMD Major General Win Burkett, and other officials on Friday.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Governor Abbott also announced more construction of border wall starting in January.