Paxton secures $168 million for Texas in opioid agreement with Walmart

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opoid pain killing tablets. Prescription bottle for Oxycodone tablets and pills on glass table with reflections

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is announcing a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart for the retailer’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

In a release on Friday, Paxton said Texas would be getting $168 million from the settlement made with 17 other states.

“The opioid epidemic has had devastating impacts on millions of Americans, and we are hopeful that we will reach a final agreement on all terms to ensure that Walmart is held responsible for their role in it,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This settlement is yet another example of my office’s commitment to protecting the people of Texas and ensuring that we hold accountable those who have violated the law and worsened the effects of the opioid epidemic.”

The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement with the opioids distributors that was executed in July 2021.

To date, Attorney General Paxton has secured approximately $2.4 billion for Texas from the manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and others that caused the opioid crisis, including Walmart, Allergan, Mallinckrodt, Teva, Endo, Johnson & Johnson, and McKinsey.

Attorney General Paxton worked closely on these negotiations with the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

