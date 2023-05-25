Paxton sues Biden Administration over use of CBP One mobile app for migrants trying to enter US

A migrant shows the CBP One App from the US Customs and Border Protection agency, to use to apply for an appointment to claim asylum, on a phone in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on May 10, 2023. The US on May 11, 2023, will officially end its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, also discarding the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country. (Photo by Gilles CLARENNE / AFP) (Photo by GILLES CLARENNE/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden Administration to challenge a rule allowing foreign nationals to use a mobile application to enter the United States unlawfully.

Paxton accuses the Biden Administration of circumventing federal law to ”streamline” the process of illegal aliens entering the country via the CBP One app that has been made available to foreign aliens through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive” said Attorney General Paxton. “Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire Biden Administration have prioritized creating and protecting new ways for illegal aliens to stream into this country, no matter the cost or consequence to struggling American citizens. Time after time, my office has shown that we will fight back in court to defeat their unlawful open-borders policies. We intend to stop this rule from wreaking further havoc on the people of Texas.”

Paxton says federal law makes clear that those entering the country illegally should be expelled from the United States, except in very rare circumstances. The Texas Attorney General insists the Biden border app does not and cannot verify that an illegal immigrant would qualify for an exception, which would prevent them from being deported.