Paxton sues Planned Parenthood for not returning $10 million in Texas Medicaid reimbursements

(Texas News Radio) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday he is suing Planned Parenthood to get $10 million in state funds returned after it had been errantly given to the organization.
Paxton’s office said the Texas Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General removed Planned Parenthood from the Texas Medicaid program in December 2016, making the organization no longer eligible to be reimbursed by the state Medicaid program as of February 1, 2017. However, the organization received roughly $10 million from the state Medicaid program after that date.
The lawsuit stated Planned Parenthood knew it was not entitled to the Medicaid funds and have failed to repay them as the program rules require.
“It is unthinkable that Planned Parenthood would continue to take advantage of funding knowing they were not entitled to keep it.” Paxton said. “I will not allow them to benefit from this abhorrent conduct after they were caught violating medical standards and lying to law enforcement.”
The complaint stated Planned Parenthood submitted requests for reimbursement from Texas Medicaid and received payments from February 2017 to March 12, 2021, while a federal legal battle between the state and Planned Parenthood over its eligibility ensued.
The complaint as filed.