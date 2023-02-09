Paxton urges McCarthy to stop the Biden Administration’s use of emergency powers to push left-wing agenda

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCarthy said that he supports the framework of a bipartisan spending deal that would avert another partial federal government shutdown but is waiting to read the bill before deciding on whether he would vote for it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Now that Republican control the U.S. House of Representatives, several states want Congress to put an end to the Biden Administration’s use of emergency powers to advance a ‘left-wing’ political ideology.

The letter accuses Biden of standing behind a pandemic that he has admitted is over while still allowing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to force vaccine injections on children and healthy adults, both of which are the least likely to be impacted by COVID-19.

The letter states: “While many local abuses of authority have subsided, the Biden Administration continues to abuse and attempt to expand its authority even today. Therefore, the new Congress should act swiftly to clarify and amend the various statutory emergency authority provisions which FDA and HHS have abused in their unrealistic and impractical quest to operate under emergency authority indefinitely.”

The letter is led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, with 15 other states also signing on, including Texas.