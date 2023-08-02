Pay raise for deputies unanimously approved by Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Deputies for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will become some of the highest paid in the Lone Star State.

A reported average pay raise of 9% for BCSO deputies was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Bexar County Commissioners Court before the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County ratified a contract amendment that kicks in the pay increase.

KSAT 12 reports the pay increase will cost the county around $9.6 million.