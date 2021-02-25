      Weather Alert

PDX Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Says “Freeways Are A Thing Of The Past”

Lars Larson
Feb 25, 2021 @ 4:57pm

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty took over leadership of the Portland Bureau of Transportation last month and next Monday, March 1st she’ll have her first meeting and that should worry anyone in the Portland area that drives a car. She’s already had some disturbing views about transportation in PDX, because she thinks freeways are antithetical to her lofty climate goals.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Pulitzer Prize winning journalist for Willamette Week, Nigel Jaquiss who wrote a full article about Hardesty’s plans to keep Portland traffic jammed. You can read it HERE

Listen to the interview below:

 

