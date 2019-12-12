Pearl Harbor shooter was from San Antonio
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Pearl Harbor shooter Gabriel Romero. Romero, 22, shot and killed two people, and wounded Roger Nakamine with his service weapon before taking his own life. Romero, who was from Texas and enlisted in the Navy two years ago, was dead when authorities responded to the shooting. (U.S. Navy via AP)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A sailor who shot and killed two people before taking his own life at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard last week was from San Antonio.
Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel Romero was supposed to be providing security for the USS Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for maintenance December 4. He used his service rifle to kill two Department of Defense civilians and wounded a third man before turning his service pistol on himself.
Reports indicate that Romero was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling.