Pearland boy kidnapped from back seat of mother’s car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Pearland are asking for help in locating a missing 6 year old boy.
An AMBER alert has been issued for Amari Daniel Baylor. He was last seen just before 8 P.M. Thursday in Pearland.
He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. Amari has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes at the time of his disappearance.
Witnesses report seeing a woman take Amari from his mother’s car after she had gotten out of the vehicle to talk to somebody.
She’s described as a woman in her late 20’s to early 30’s who drove off in a gray SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.