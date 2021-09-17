      Weather Alert

Pearland boy kidnapped from back seat of mother’s car

Don Morgan
Sep 17, 2021 @ 7:13am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Pearland are asking for help in locating a missing 6 year old boy.

An AMBER alert has been issued for Amari Daniel Baylor. He was last seen just before 8 P.M. Thursday in Pearland.

He is 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. Amari has brown hair and eyes and was wearing a white Adidas shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Witnesses report seeing a woman take Amari from his mother’s car after she had gotten out of the vehicle to talk to somebody.

She’s described as a woman in her late 20’s to early 30’s who drove off in a gray SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

