Pedestrian crossing a street on San Antonio’s Northeast side struck and killed by a drunk driver

Don Morgan
Nov 30, 2020 @ 8:25am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A pedestrian crossing a Northeast side street has been killed by a drunk driver.

The victim was walking across Nacogdoches Road at Higgins late Sunday afternoon when the Ford Econoline van driven by a 50 year old man ran a red light at the El Charro Street intersection and struck the pedestrian.

He was later pronounced dead at SAMMC and police haven’t released his name.

Officers took the driver into custody on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter.

