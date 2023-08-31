KTSA KTSA Logo

Pedestrian hit by a car, dies on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
August 31, 2023 6:18AM CDT
Share
Pedestrian hit by a car, dies on San Antonio’s West Side
Police lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by car while walking along a West Side street.

Police say she was walking in the 3900 block of Culebra at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

That’s when a man who was driving home from work hit her.

He pulled over, called for help and waited for police to arrive.

The pedestrian, reported to be in her 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say the driver who hit her will not be charged.

More about:
Pedestrian Fatality
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained
2

SAPD officers stable, Chief McManus sounds off on shootings
3

Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger
4

Tropical Depression could form in the gulf over the next week
5

Man critically hurt dies at hospital with gunshot wound