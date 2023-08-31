Pedestrian hit by a car, dies on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after she was hit by car while walking along a West Side street.

Police say she was walking in the 3900 block of Culebra at around 2:30 Thursday morning.

That’s when a man who was driving home from work hit her.

He pulled over, called for help and waited for police to arrive.

The pedestrian, reported to be in her 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police say the driver who hit her will not be charged.