Pedestrian hit by pickup while attempting to cross a street on San Antonio’s South side has died

Don Morgan
Oct 2, 2020 @ 8:58am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 60 year old woman who was hit by a pickup while attempting to cross a South side street has died.

She was trying to cross Probandt at West Theo at around 4:30 P.M. Thursday when she was hit.

The driver, who had the green light, stopped and performed CPR on the woman until help arrived. She was brought to BAMC but died last night.

No charges are expected to be flied against the driver.

