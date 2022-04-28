Pedestrian hit by several vehicles on IH-35 in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Traffic was at a standstill on IH-35 in Austin early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was hit by several vehicles.
Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that it was around 2 A.M. when the pedestrian was hit in the Northbound lanes of the highway, near Ben White Boulevard.
The mishap forced the closure of the highway for several hours while police conducted their investigation.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name, age and gender hasn’t been released.
Early indications from the scene is that the victim was struck by more than one vehicle.
The highway reopened just before 8 A.M.