Pedestrian hit twice while crossing street on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing a West side street.
It was just after 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when the victim was hit by a pickup while trying to cross in the 2000 block of Bandera Road.
The impact threw the man into the opposite lane and his was hit again.
Police say the driver who hit the victim first fled the scene while the second driver stopped and waited for help to arrive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still searching for the pickup driver.