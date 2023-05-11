Pedestrian injured when struck by a car while walking on San Antonio’s South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Wednesday night.

San Antonio Police say it happened near the intersection of Somerset Road and Palo Alto at around 10:30 P.M.

The driver was making a right hand turn when they hit her. Police have determined that it was an accident.

The driver did stop to help the woman and is not facing any charges.

The woman was brought to the hospital with a possible broken leg.