Pedestrian killed after getting hit by car in New Braunfels

By Christian Blood
September 8, 2022 10:52AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Cibolo woman is dead after she was hit by a car in New Braunfels.

Police say 32-year-old Alix Trask was walking along Hwy 46 South when she was hit by a car. Officers were called to the scene at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, and despite life-saving measures by paramedics, she died at the scene.

Investigators with the New Braunfels Police Department say the car was driven by a 29-year-old woman from Seguin. Police say she pulled over immediately after Trask was hit, and no charges are expected after her full cooperation with the investigation.

