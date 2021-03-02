      Weather Alert

Pedestrian killed in Northbound lanes of IH-35 in New Braunfels

Don Morgan
Mar 2, 2021 @ 4:21am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Northbound lanes of IH-35 in New Braunfels were closed for a few hours Monday night after a pedestrian was struck by several vehicles near the FM 306 overpass.

At around 8:15 P.M. the victim, described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing, was first hit by a large vehicle. The driver didn’t stop and the victim was then hit by other vehicles.

Police were called to the scene and closed the highway and pushed traffic to the access road.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and the search is on for the driver of the first vehicle that hit him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 .

 

