Pedestrian killed on west side after getting hit by car on Hwy 90

By Christian Blood
October 19, 2022 2:24PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on the west side.

Investigators say the man was walking along eastbound Highway 90 near Cupples Road on Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a car was getting on the highway when the driver hit the man, who died at the scene.

The driver called police for help and is not expected to face any charges.

The name of the man killed has yet to be released.

