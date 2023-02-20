Pedestrian killed while attempting to cross North San Antonio highway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been killed as he tried crossing a North side highway Monday morning.

It happened at around 4 A.M. in Eastbound Loop 410.

Police say the victim was trying to cross near the exit to Blanco Road and Military Highway when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver who hit him stopped to help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash caused three lanes of the highway to be closed for a couple of hours while police investigated.

The pedestrian’s name hasn’t been released and no charges have been filed against the driver.

The highway has been reopened.