Pedestrian killed while crossing a street on San Antonio’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young driver is facing charges for leaving the scene after he struck a pedestrian.
It happened Monday night on Gillette Boulevard where a 66 year old man was crossing near South Zarzamora Street.
He was hit by a Cadillac and the 22 year old driver left the scene.
But he had a change of heart and soon returned to turn himself in to police. He’s been booked for Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Death.
Ambulance personnel tried to save the victim’s life, but they were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.