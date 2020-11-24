      Weather Alert

Pedestrian killed while crossing a street on San Antonio’s South Side

Don Morgan
Nov 24, 2020 @ 4:24am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A young driver is facing charges for leaving the scene after he struck a pedestrian.

It happened Monday night on Gillette Boulevard where a 66 year old man was crossing near South Zarzamora Street.

He was hit by a Cadillac and the 22 year old driver left the scene.

But he had a change of heart and soon returned to turn himself in to police. He’s been booked for Failure to Stop and Render Aid – Death.

Ambulance personnel tried to save the victim’s life, but they were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

 

