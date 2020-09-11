Pedestrian killed while crossing a street on San Antonio’s Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a man in his 20’s was killed as he crossed a Southeast Side street.
It was around 10 P.M. when the man was trying to get across SE Military Drive near Fairlawn.
A pickup came over a hill and the driver didn’t see the pedestrian, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the pickup did stop and is not going to be charged.