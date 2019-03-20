Pedestrian killed while walking near IH-35 in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – No charges are expected to be filed against a 19 year old New Braunfels man who struck and killed a pedestrian this morning.

David Ferguson at the New Braunfels Police Department says the man was driving near the 2100 block of the IH-35 south access road at around 1:15 this morning.

A pedestrian, dressed in dark clothing was pushing a shopping cart along the road when he was hit by the SUV.

Ferguson tells us that first responders arrived on the scene and found that the pedestrian had been killed by the impact. They had to shut down a section of the access road while they conducted their investigation. In the end they found that the driver just didn’t see the man until it was too late.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are reminding residents who choose to walk during nighttime hours to always wear bright, reflective clothing and to face traffic while walking.