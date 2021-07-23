Pedestrian slips and falls into the path of a pickup on San Antonio’s North side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 56 year old man was killed when he was hit by a pickup on San Antonio’s North side.
Police say he was standing against a railing along the sidewalk in the 19400 Blanco Road at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday. But the ground was wet and he slipped, falling into the path of the oncoming truck.
The driver wasn’t able to avoid hitting the man. They did stop and call 9-1-1.
Some witnesses stopped as well and assisted the victim until EMS arrived. He was brought to University Hospital but died from his injuries.
No charges have been filed against the driver.