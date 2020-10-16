      Weather Alert

Pedestrian struck and killed on IH 35 in NE San Antonio

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 16, 2020 @ 6:00am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A pedestrian trying to cross IH 35 in the Northeast Side has been struck and killed by an SUV.

The accident occurred around 4:30 Friday morning on Southbound IH 35 between Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. The driver told police she  didn’t see the man in time to avoid hitting him.  She did  stop to render aid and no charges will be filed against her.

Traffic was being diverted to the access road, causing traffic to back up to Loop 410.

 

