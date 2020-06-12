Pedestrian struck and killed on San Antonio’s East Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he walked along the 1100 block of the Southeast Loop 410 access road.
San Antonio Police say it happened at around 10:15 P.M. Thursday.
The man was wearing dark clothing and walking in an unlit area where pedestrians are prohibited.
A motorist didn’t see the man until she hit him.
She pulled over, called 9-1-1 and stayed at the scene to wait for help to arrive.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.