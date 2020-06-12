      Weather Alert

Pedestrian struck and killed on San Antonio’s East Side

Don Morgan
Jun 12, 2020 @ 7:55am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed when he was hit by a car as he walked along the 1100 block of the Southeast Loop 410 access road.

San Antonio Police say it happened at around 10:15 P.M. Thursday.

The man was wearing dark clothing and walking in an unlit area where pedestrians are prohibited.

A motorist didn’t see the man until she hit him.

She pulled over, called 9-1-1 and stayed at the scene to wait for help to arrive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

