Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing FM 78 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police say a man in his early 60’s is dead after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street on the Northeast Side.
He was crossing in the 6700 block of FM 78 at around 10 P.M. Wednesday when he was struck.
The driver stopped and attempted to help the man but the pedestrian died at the scene.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.